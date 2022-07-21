RCMP seize more than 50 bicycles from Morris home; two charged
Two people have been charged after multiple stolen bicycles were seized from a home in Morris, Man.
RCMP executed a search warrant on Main Street in Morris on July 9. During the search, they found more than 50 bicycles, lawn equipment, multiple power tools, stolen ID and personal documents that belonged to other people. Officers also seized ammunition, a firearm, counterfeit currency and a small amount of drugs.
Two people at the home were arrested.
Jolene Elizabeth Obara, 46, was charged with 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, while Jodie Leigh Sparrow, 47, was charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of credit card theft.
The charges against the two have not been proven in court.
RCMP alleges Obara and Sparrow, both from Morris, are linked to numerous break and enters in the surrounding area between May and July 2022, and some of the items seized were being sold online through various websites.
The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP believes more charges may occur as the investigation continues. Anyone with more information is asked to call Morris RCMP at 204-746-6335.
