RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home

Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.

The RCMP crime reduction team began an investigation into firearms trafficking in the Hudson Bay area earlier this year including the search of a home in Veillardville where a 56-year-old man was arrested, RCMP said.

The accused man, Steven Bondy, has been charged with weapons trafficking, unauthorized possession of prohibited weapons, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession for the purpose of trafficking, according to RCMP.

RCMP said Bondy has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance in Nipawin on March 13.

RCMP said the investigation continues and anyone with information should contact their local police of jurisdiction.

Veillardville, Sask., is about 330 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.