RCMP seize two firearms, methamphetamine following incident in Teulon
RCMP have charged a 28-year-old man following an incident involving firearms in Teulon last month.
Officers with the Stonewall detachment responded to a report of a man in the Teulon area carrying a firearm on Oct. 26 at 9:30 p.m., where it was reported a gunshot was heard.
RCMP started patrolling the area and learned the suspect attended a business in Teulon on Highway 7, pulled out a firearm and pointed it at a male victim, who ran from the scene. Nobody was injured and the suspect was not found.
RCMP investigated and later identified a suspect, obtaining an arrest warrant. The suspect was arrested on Oct. 30 in Stonewall. Mounties say he was in possession of two loaded firearms, methamphetamine and cash.
A 28-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and numerous firearm-related charges. He was taken into custody.
