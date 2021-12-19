RCMP seize various prescription pills and meth during northern Alberta drug bust
An RCMP drug trafficking investigation in northern Alberta led to one man being charged and the seizure of prescription pills and methamphetamine.
Officers say an investigation led them to search a home in the hamlet of Calling Lake, Alta., on Wednesday.
The search located 201 prescription pills, 44 grams of methamphetamine, $700 in gift cards and Canadian cash, along with "a variety" of drug paraphernalia items, police said.
Leslie Troy Bigstone, 44, of Calling Lake, faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
According to Mounties, two others were arrested for undisclosed outstanding warrants.
"People are fed up with how the illegal drug trade has been impacting our communities with such devastating consequences,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Hall, Athabasca RCMP detachment commander, in a statement.
“Investigations where police can take dangerous drugs out of the hands of criminals, save lives.”
Calling Lake is more than 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.
-
Homicide investigators called after fatal stabbing at MetrotownHomicide detectives have been called after a stabbing at Metrotown late Sunday morning.
-
Some Winkler stores not adhering to public health ordersWith the province taking action to ramp up restrictions starting Tuesday, some people in the Morden and Winkler area feel there’s a lack of regard for the rules that are already in place.
-
U of C cancels in-person exams, possibility for delay to on campus instruction come 2022The University of Calgary cancelled the remainder of in-person exams for this semester due to rising cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
'You're going to see a wave of bankruptcies': Ontario Chamber calls for business subsidies in face of new restrictionsThe Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling on governments to provide financial support to small businesses as a result of new restrictions put in place to curb the spread of rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Regina couple builds large Christmas village in their homeThirty years ago Ken Gareau’s mother gifted his wife a little church figurine and it was the beginning of what is now a village that fills the couple’s front room.
-
People rush to Newmarket to get rapid antigen tests ahead of ChristmasDays before Christmas morning, many people in Ontario are rushing to get their rapid antigen tests.
-
-
Midland group sells cookbooks to help grandmothers in AfricaA group of volunteers in Midland have decided to create cookbooks for a good cause.
-
Edmonton charities still need donations to support holiday campaigns as demand increasesAs the days to Christmas count down, several local charities are making the final holiday season push for help — with many still far from fundraising targets.