RCMP seize various prescription pills and meth during northern Alberta drug bust

An RCMP drug trafficking investigation in northern Alberta led to one man being charged and the seizure of prescription pills and methamphetamine.

Officers say an investigation led them to search a home in the hamlet of Calling Lake, Alta., on Wednesday.

The search located 201 prescription pills, 44 grams of methamphetamine, $700 in gift cards and Canadian cash, along with "a variety" of drug paraphernalia items, police said.

Leslie Troy Bigstone, 44, of Calling Lake, faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

According to Mounties, two others were arrested for undisclosed outstanding warrants.

"People are fed up with how the illegal drug trade has been impacting our communities with such devastating consequences,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Hall, Athabasca RCMP detachment commander, in a statement.

“Investigations where police can take dangerous drugs out of the hands of criminals, save lives.”

Calling Lake is more than 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.