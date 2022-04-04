RCMP seize vehicle as part of suspicious death investigation in Port Alberni, B.C.

Port Alberni RCMP are seeking any witnesses or videos after a woman was found dead in the community on Saturday.

Police say they received a call about an unresponsive woman near the intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street around 2:30 a.m.

When Mounties arrived, paramedics and firefighters were already at the scene attempting first aid. However, the woman was pronounce dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators were told of a vehicle of interest that had left the scene before police arrived, and later that vehicle was identified and seized by police.

The investigation into the woman's death, which police are calling suspicious, is ongoing.

"Our officers have spoken with [witnesses] and have canvassed for video in the area," said Port Alberni RCMP Const. Richard Johns in a release Monday.

"If anyone has dash camera video in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. or [if you] may have witnessed anything of concern, we urge you to call the Port Alberni detachment," he said.

Port Alberni RCMP say they are investigating alongside the RCMP integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service, and the B.C. Coroners Service.