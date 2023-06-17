RCMP service affected by bridge closure in northeast Alberta
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Brittany Ekelund
A damaged bridge is affecting how RCMP are responding to calls for service in northeast Alberta.
Mounties say rising water levels damaged a bridge on Highway 881 in Gregoire Lake First Nation.
Due to the bridge closure, officers are adjusting their service delivery areas to the affected communities.
Lac La Biche RCMP will be covering priority calls to the Janvier and Conklin areas.
Additional officers from the Wood Buffalo Detachment have been sent to support those officers during any potential increase in call volumes.
The bridge is undergoing repairs. No timeline has been given on how long those repairs will take.
