RCMP share details on incident that resulted in highway closure
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A Manitoba highway was briefly closed Saturday afternoon as RCMP executed a search warrant related to a firearm incident the day before.
According to Selkirk RCMP, Highway 9 was closed on Saturday as officers arrested a 21-year-old man and seized a firearm and pellet gun from the home.
The highway was later reopened.
Mounties allege the man went to an acquaintance’s home the day before, and got into a dispute. During the dispute, he grabbed a gun and shot it towards the man, who was not physically injured.
The 21-year-old man was remanded into custody and has been charged with numerous firearm-related charges, including discharging a firearm while being reckless, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
RCMP continue to investigate.
