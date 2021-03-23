Mounties on Vancouver Island continue to investigate the disappearance of a Courtenay man who has not been seen for over a year.

John Wesley Edwards, known as “Wes,” was last seen on March 20, 2020.

The 46-year-old man is described as a white man who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde-grey hair.

“The disappearance of Wes is still being actively investigated,” said Cpl. Matt Holst of the Comox Valley RCMP’s major crime unit in a statement Tuesday.

“Anything you know, no matter how insignificant it might seem, could be the information that will lead to answers for his friends and family,” Holst added.

Anyone with information on Edwards or his location is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.