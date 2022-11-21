RCMP still looking for wanted N.B. man who skipped court in December 2021

The RCMP is still trying to find a Shediac, N.B., man wanted on 11 arrest warrants.

The force says Michael Norman Landry, 47, failed to appear in court on Dec. 6, 2021, to face several charges of theft, failure to comply with a probation order, failure to attend court, failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking, and mischief.

The charges stem from alleged incidents in the Shediac and Grand-Barachois areas between June 2019 and September 2020.

Police describe Landry as roughly five-foot-ten and 170 pounds.

He has short brown hair and brown eyes. In December 2021, police said they believed he may be in the Shediac or Cap-Pelé area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-533-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.