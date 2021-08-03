RCMP to announce arrest in homicide investigation

Manitoba RCMP will announce an arrest and charges connected to the death of Bobbie Lynn Moose in 2019.

Officers will hold a press conference Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m. at the RCMP “D” Division Headquarters in Winnipeg. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Moose, 29, was found dead in Thompson, Man., on Oct. 17, 2019. She was last seen at the Walmart on Mystery Lake Road on Oct. 1, 2019.

This is a developing story. More details to come.