RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland

The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The Mounties say 13-year-old William Iyaituk was in the truck with 10-year-old Madden Cowan, both of whom were reported missing Wednesday from the Grand Falls-Windsor area.

Police said the boys were in a black, 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup.

At one point, there were spotted near Norris Arm, N.L., about 40 kilometres east of Grand Falls-Windsor.

A police spokeswoman said the boys were found safe later that afternoon.

No other details were released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.