RCMP trying to identify man found dead in Okanagan Lake
Mounties are trying to identify a man who was found dead in Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna on Friday afternoon.
The RCMP, in a news release, says officers received the report of a body in the water under the William Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina around 1:15 p.m.
"Officers attended and confirmed a male was deceased in the shallow water," a statement from the detachment says.
The Major Crimes Unit and the BC Coroners Service are probing the cause of death including "any potential criminality," the statement continues.
In the meantime, the West Kelowna RCMP is asking for help identifying the man. He is described by police as of "Asian ethnicity" and between 20 and 40 years old, with an average height and a slim build. He was wearing a black collared shirt and black pants when he was found.
Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-987-8477.
