RCMP turn to the public for help identifying suspect in break, enter and theft

Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help identifying a person wanted in a break, enter and theft in Saint-Antoine, N.B.

Police say the theft happened on Aug. 7, sometime between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., outside of a home on Rue Principale.

“An individual gained entry to an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the driveway, and stole a wallet containing credit cards. They then used the credit cards as a nearby gas station,” said Cst. Jeremy Blanchette, in a news release from the Southeast District RCMP.

Police released surveillance photos in hopes someone will recognize the individual.

They are described as male, with a short, slender build and short hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt and a black sweater.

Anyone who recognizes someone in the photo, or has information that could help further the investigation, is asked to contact Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611.