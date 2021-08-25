RCMP use cruiser to push car with no brakes to a stop on Vancouver Island highway

RCMP had to use their vehicle to push a speeding car to a stop after the car – which was determined to have no working brakes – was spotted speeding on a Vancouver Island highway.

The vehicle was spotted by members of the BC Highway Patrol in Parksville, when the car was seen reportedly travelling 125 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 19 near Nanoose Bay.

"The car drove past the officer who immediately noticed that the driver had a stressed look on her face and had both hands off the steering wheel, gesturing wildly," said Mounties in a release Wednesday.

Police say a highway patrol officer pulled up to the car and determined that it was speeding because it had no working brakes.

"The officer manoeuvred his car in front of the speeding vehicle and, after several attempts to communicate his intentions to the driver, used it as the brakes to safely bring the vehicle to a stop without any injuries or damage," police said.

DRIVER WAS ALREADY UNDER DRIVING BAN

Once the vehicle, a 1999 Ford Escort, was safely at a stop, police say they spoke with the driver.

The 33-year-old woman initially gave police a fake name. After further investigation, Mounties say they learned that the woman was prohibited from driving and was also wanted on unrelated warrants.

Police also learned that the vehicle did not belong to the woman, had licence plates displayed that did not belong to the car or the driver, and the vehicle was uninsured.

Mounties also asked for a roadside breath test from the driver, which she failed resulting in an additional three-day driving ban.

RCMP say both the vehicle's foot brakes and hand brake were not working, and that the car was reported running through multiple red lights in Nanaimo.

The woman was served several driving tickets and has since been released from custody until her next court date. The vehicle itself was impounded.

"Police always expect the unexpected and this incident demonstrates how (BC Highway Patrol) officers work every day to make our highways safer together," said RCMP.

"Police remind drivers to obey the rules of the road and ensure your vehicle is safe to drive."