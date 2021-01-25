Two men are in custody and two women have been released ahead of their court appearance following an incident at a central Alberta towing business where an RCMP unit was rammed.

Officers responded to a vehicle compound in Innisfail, Alta. early Sunday morning following reports of a break-and-enter.

RCMP members spotted a suspect fleeing the business and entering a waiting pickup truck.

When police activated the lights on their vehicle, the driver of the suspect truck responded by driving into the front of the police unit.

Officers immobilized the suspect vehicle and four people were arrested on scene.

Neither the officers not the suspects were injured in the collision.

The accused, who are all from Red Deer, are:

Matthew Verhoek, 37

Billy Condon, 34

Angela Hasnip, 29

Jordan Ross-Achtemichuk, 26

Their charges include:

Break-and-enter

Theft under $5,000

Wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence

Verhoek faces additional charges including:

Assaulting a police officer

Driving while unauthorized

Verhoek and Condon remain in police custody while Hasnip and Ross-Achtemichuk have been released from custody. The four are scheduled to appear in court later this month.