RCMP 'very concerned' for well-being of missing Manitoba man
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitoba RCMP officers are searching for a missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man, saying they are “very concerned” for his well-being.
On Sunday, Mounties received a report that Charles Ray Edward Gott, 32, was missing.
Police said Gott has not been seen since the end of June when he briefly stopped at a family member’s house in Swan River.
RCMP describes Gott as five-foot-six in height, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black and red short-sleeved shirt, and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information regarding Gott’s whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 204-734-4686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
'It’s time to move beyond adequate': Ward 4 coun. Chris Holt running for Windsor mayorCity councillor Chris Holt announced Tuesday he’s launching a campaign to be mayor of Windsor in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Spelling of Matchette Road to be changedA Windsor road will be spelled differently after years of perseverance by a local family.
-
Antigonish County man faces weapons, smuggling charges after parcel interceptedA man is facing more than two dozen weapons and smuggling charges after border agents intercepted a parcel and police searched two homes in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County.
-
Suspect shot by Prince George police while being prepared for cells, watchdog investigatingB.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect was injured while he was being prepared to be lodged in a cell.
-
NASA to unveil more of Webb space telescope's first full-colour imagesFollowing a presidential sneak peek of a galaxy-studded image from deep in the cosmos, NASA was due on Tuesday to unveil more of its initial showcase from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful orbital observatory ever launched.
-
-
Court finds Brampton council decision to pre-emptively fill vacant seat illegalThe Ontario Superior Court of Justice has found that a Brampton City Council decision to pre-emptively fill a seat left vacant after the provincial election was illegal.
-
Teen stabbed near public school, two youths charged in Guelph: policeTwo youths have been charged after a 16-year-old was reportedly stabbed in Guelph.
-
N.S. man faces weapons charges after rifle, body armour seized from Springhill homeA man is facing weapons charges after police seized a rifle and body armour from a home in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.