Police in Chilliwack say they're hoping to return an urn found at a bus stop in the Fraser Valley city.

RCMP say they are looking for the “custodian” of the urn, which was handed in to them on Nov. 30, 2020.

“(We) are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the custodian of an urn found near a bus stop in the 45000-block of Yale Road,” reads a news statement from Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

The white urn appears to be ceramic, however police did not say what it's made out of. The base of the urn has the initials “B.J.” written on it.

“We are reaching out to the public to assist us in returning the urn to the holder,” Rail said.

Anyone who might have information relating to the urn and its owner is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at their non-emergency line of 604-792-4611.