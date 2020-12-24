Poor driving conditions on highways west and north of Calgary have RCMP encouraging motorists to stay off the roads.

Hwy2 from Stand Off to Claresholm, travel not recommended due to icy sections on the road and blowing snow causing poor visibility in the area. (2:35pm) #ABRoads

According to Airdrie RCMP, there were multiple crashes Thursday in the northbound and southbound lanes of the QEII Highway near Airdrie as a result of black ice and travel in the area is not recommended.

Canmore RCMP say strong wind and blowing snow has resulted in significant visibility issues, icy sections of road and large snowdrifts along the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A in areas east of Canmore and west of Highway 40.

Update: Hwy1, from the AB/BC border to Lake Louise is closed due to an MVC. Crews on scene, no ETO at this time. (12:51pm) via @BanffNP #ABRoads #ABParks https://t.co/YnnDpETPva

There were reports of numerous problems on highways throughout southern Alberta Friday afternoon.

SB QEII, S of Bowden to Olds, expect lane closures due to multiple MVC's in the area. Roads are partly covered snow with icy sections and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Drive with caution in the area. (1:31pm) #ABRoads

Motorists who elect to travel are encouraged to drive to the conditions. Vehicles should have roadside emergency kits complete with winter clothing, blankets, food and other vital supplies as emergency crew and tow truck response times in attending to vehicles that leave the road may be considerable.

QEII from yyc to Crossfield roads are partly cvd snow, snow and ice on shoulder, icy section and poor visibility due to blowing snow. Snowplows are active in the area, please give them room to work. Drive with caution in the area. (11:43am) #ABRoads #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/Ooqo0xZVly

For the latest highway conditions in the province visit 511 Alberta.