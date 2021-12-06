RCMP warn of counterfeit cash in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are warning workers about counterfeit bills that have begun appearing in the city.

Police say that four incidents of people trying to purchase items with counterfeit cash have been reported since Dec. 1.

Three of the incidents involved $100 bills, and one incident featured a $20 bill.

The first incident was reported on Wednesday after a man bought antiques from a store with three $100 bills, police say.

The man reportedly took out a wad of cash from his front pants pockets and pulled the counterfeit bills out of the clump.

"The suspect was extremely aggressive and managed to persuade the clerk into agreeing to the purchase," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Monday.

Soon after the transaction was over, police say the worker realized the bills were fake.

"In each reported case, the counterfeit bills were of poor quality, ripped quite easily and the hologram sticker could be scratched off," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"These are not characteristics of legitimate bills and they should not be accepted," he said.

Police say a white man, about six-feet tall with a muscular build, was involved in two of the incidents, both of which involved fake $100 bills. He has short hair and was wearing a baseball cap with a camo bandana underneath.

Mounties have not released a description of those who may have been involved in the remaining $100 bill scam, and $20 counterfeit bill incident.

Police say the one incident involving a counterfeit $20 bill is not believed to be related to the $100 bills, and may have been an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2021-44597.

"If you suspect that a customer has presented a counterfeit bill, politely refuse the transaction and ask for another bill or means of payment," said Nanaimo RCMP on Monday. "Do not get drawn into an exchange with the customer, and if possible, alert other staff to your situation."

Once the customer has left, contact Nanaimo RCMP, police say.