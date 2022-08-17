RCMP warn of fines for driving offences on Lockport Bridge
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Manitoba RCMP officers are warning drivers that they could face a $672 fine for speeding or running a red light on the Lockport Bridge as construction continues.
On Tuesday, police tweeted that the bridge is down to one lane, noting that there’s about a five-minute wait at the traffic light.
Mounties said “impatient” drivers are speeding and running the red light, creating hazards for the construction workers, as well as traffic delays.
Along with police conducting regular traffic patrols in the area, construction workers have started taking pictures of offending vehicles and providing them to police.
The registered owners of these vehicles are receiving $672 fines for careless driving.
Police urge drivers to find alternate routes.
