RCMP warn of potential weekend highway delays near Coutts, Alta. during protest convoy

Freedom rally supporters are expected to congregate near the southern Alberta border town of Coutts on Saturday and RCMP officials say motorists in the area should expect to face highway delays.

According to protest organizers, the convoy is expected to include vehicles travelling from a number of towns and cities including Calgary, Medicine Hat, Claresholm and Lethbridge.

The group says it will be "doing the Coutts Loop" along Highway 4 before gathering Saturday afternoon in Lethbridge for a barbecue event with speeches.

The gathering, which is also a fundraiser, is in support for the four men — Jerry Morin, Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Christopher Lysak — who face several criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, for their actions in the February 2022 border blockades near Coutts. The protests were in response to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic-related restrictions.

#MilkRiver RCMP are advising the public of a potential delays or disruption on Hwy 4 which may affect the flow of traffic from #Lethbridge to #Coutts on Jan. 28, anytime between 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have travel plans in this area during this time, consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/2YGc9PCUuS