RCMP warn of scam emails posing as police

Kings District RCMP is warning the public of scam emails posing as police and using actual officer’s names and positions in demand of personal information and financial gain.

Police say they have received multiple reports of emails posing as officers, threatening recipients to contact them or “action” will be taken. Once the recipients of the email contact them, the scammers try to receive personal information, or things of value like cash, gift cards, and crypto-currency.

In recent cases, police say the email suggested the recipients had visited pornography sites which included child pornography. They requested email recipients contact them or else their information would be sent to another authority.

Police say these types of scams are widespread, and are believed to go largely unreported.

“Be wary of unsolicited contact whether it’s by phone, text, or email, especially when it involves a request for your personal information or for you to reach into you wallet,” said Sgt. Wayne Ross with the Nova Scotia RCMP Commercial Crime Section in Monday news release.

“Should you get any form of communication and you are questioning the source, then reach out to that organization by a contact that you have obtained directly on your own, for example from a phonebook or it’s legitimate website,” he added.

Police strongly urge people not to click any links, and to be wary of any unsolicited communications.

According to police, the scammers are very convincing and are always a risk when you are in direct contact.

“If you want to do something about this then tell family, friends, neighbours, and co-workers, share your experience and understanding. You may prevent someone from becoming a victim,” added Ross.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.