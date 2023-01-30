RCMP warn of snow and ice-covered QEII Highway north of Calgary
RCMP are warning motorists to travel with caution on the QEII Highway north of Calgary due to slippery driving conditions.
The slick roads contributed to a crash on Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta., on Monday, that stopped traffic for about an hour.
The collision happened south of the Carstairs overpass at around 9:30 a.m. and was cleared by 10:30 a.m.
"The area is very slippery so please travel with caution," RCMP said in a news release.
On its website, 511 Alberta lists Highway 2 as being partly covered in snow and ice between Calgary and Township Road 292, north of Crossfield.
NB QEII approaching Crossiron Dr, MVC blocking LH lane. Stay right to avoid and drive with caution. (1:11pm0 #yyctraffic #ABRoads— 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) January 30, 2023
The town of Crossfield is located approximately 30 kilometres north of Calgary.
