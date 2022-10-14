RCMP warn of suspicious man speaking with children in Comox
Mounties in the Comox Valley region are investigating a report of a suspicious man who was seen speaking to young children recently.
In a release Friday, Comox Valley RCMP said they received a report of a man speaking to school-aged children and asking them personal questions.
Police say there's no evidence that the man did anything criminal in nature, however they describe the incident as "concerning."
"The man was quickly identified thanks to quick reporting and valuable partnerships within our community," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP in a statement.
"This is an opportunity for caregivers to talk to the children in their care about strangers they may encounter when they’re out in the community on their own," said Terragni.
Mounties are asking all students and parents to report any suspicious activity immediately.
Anyone with information on the suspicious man is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
