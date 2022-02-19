RCMP warn of 'treacherous conditions' on Perimeter; warn people to stay away
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
With Manitoba experiencing blizzards and poor visibility, the Perimeter and a number of highways are closed due to the poor driving conditions.
According to the Manitoba RCMP, officers out on the roads are reporting white out and icy conditions.
Officers are also advising of “treacherous conditions” on the Perimeter and are asking people to stay away from the area.
The following is a list of road closures in Manitoba on Feb. 19:
- Highway 23 from Highway 3 to Highway 5 is closed;
- Highway 100 (the Perimeter) from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West (Portage Avenue) is closed;
- Highway 101 (the Perimeter) from Highway 1 (Portage Avenue) to Highway 1 East is closed;
- Highway 1 from Winnipeg city limits to Portage la Prairie is closed;
- Highway 3 from Morden to the north junction of Highway 21 is closed; and
- Highway 21 from the U.S. border to the south junction of Highway 3 is closed.
Environment Canada has issued a blizzard warning for several areas of southern Manitoba.
According to the weather agency, these areas will experience blizzard conditions Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths loggedOntario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
-
About 2,000 young hockey players to take part in 25th annual Hockey for HospiceThe Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.
-
One adult, three children found dead after a house fire in Auburndale, Nova Scotia: RCMPFour people have died following a house fire that occurred in Auburndale, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Is it legal to fire someone because they're unvaccinated? It depends on the circumstances, lawyer saysAlmost all of the cases that have made it through Canada's court system so far have found employers were justified in firing unvaccinated employees, but there are more cases still making their way through the courts, including three wrongful dismissal lawsuits in B.C.
-
Royal B.C. Museum marks Black History Month with 'significant acquisition'The Royal B.C. Museum has added what it calls "a major new artwork" to its collection.
-
-
Dozens of arrests later, Ottawa police still pushing to end 'Freedom Convoy' protestWith about 170 people arrested over the last couple of days, police continue to push protesters out of downtown Ottawa today following weeks of demonstrations that have paralyzed the city's core.
-
Lunenburg, N.S. RCMP investigate collision involving vehicle and pedestrianLunenburg RCMP is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in Lunenburg Town, N.S., on Friday morning.
-
HRP to monitor ongoing protests planned to take place throughout Halifax SundayHalifax Regional Police will be monitoring ongoing protests which are said to involve multiple vehicles travelling through Nova Scotia over the weekend.