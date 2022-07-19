RCMP warns of escaped bison on Highway 10 following collision

Drivers travelling on Highway 10 between Yorkton and Melville will want to keep a closer eye out for wildlife.

According to a Facebook post by Saskatchewan RCMP, escaped bison have been spotted in and around the highway, along with Highway 47 and as north as Highway 52.

“Due to recent storms in the Melville area, approximately 30-50 yearling bison have breached their fenced area and are roaming,” the statement read.

“Please be on the lookout for the bison - they are young and do not know where to go. Melville/Ituna RCMP is advising motorists to use caution when traveling in these areas. A group of ranchers continue their efforts to locate and round up the animals.”

CTV News confirmed two bison had been struck by an oncoming semi on Highway 10, Tuesday morning.

It’s not known yet if there were any injuries.

If you come across one or multiple escaped bison, the public is being asked to call Melville RCMP at (306) 728-1700.