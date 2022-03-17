RCMP weapon, vehicle stolen during attempted arrest in northern Alta.
RCMP gear is missing after a northern Alberta Mountie's vehicle was briefly stolen during an arrest Wednesday night.
RCMP say around 10:41 p.m., they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen near 162 Avenue and 102 Street. A male and female were inside.
The pair tried to flee when RCMP tried to stop them and ended up driving off the road, Mounties say.
The female was arrested; the male ran away and drove off in a "nearby unsecured police vehicle."
Although RCMP recovered their vehicle, several items were taken from it: an RCMP patrol jacket and toque, handcuffs, body armour, and a 40 mm extended range impact weapon.
On Thursday, RCMP arrested David Pinfield, 31, of Valleyview, Alta. Police recovered the jacket and hard body armour, but not the weapon.
While the weapon is considered a non-lethal weapon, it can cause serious harm, police said.
Anyone who knows where the weapon is or finds it is encouraged to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.
