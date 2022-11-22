RCMP working to identify man killed in Manitoba crash

The Manitoba RCMP is working to confirm the identity of an elderly man who was killed in a crash in the RM of Minto-Odanah.

Police began to investigate the incident on Saturday, when officers responded to a car fire on Road 106 West, near Road 78 North.

Mounties went to the scene, where firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. An elderly man was found dead at the scene.

RCMP said the car was being driven south on Road 106 West, when it crossed the road, went into a ditch, and went up in flames.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating the incident.