A man has died at a logging site near the village of Gold River, approximately 90 kilometres west of Campbell River, on Vancouver Island.

The RCMP confirmed the death to CTV News and said officers are working with WorkSafeBC to determine if there was any criminality involved.

WorkSafeBC said they were investigating a "serious workplace incident" south of Gold River on Monday morning.

The village’s mayor told CTV News the person who died is a forestry worker.

On Monday afternoon, Western Forest Products expressed its condolences to everyone involved in the incident.

"We are saddened to hear of a fatal incident that occurred this morning involving an employee of one of our contractors working in Tree Farm Licence 19 near Gold River, B.C.," said Don Demens, president and CEO of Western Forest Products.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues impacted by this tragedy," he said. "On behalf of all employees at Western, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the worker’s family."

The company says it has suspended operations in the area and are working with the contractor and relevant authorities.

"The safety and security of our employees, contractors and communities is our first priority," said the company in a statement Monday.