RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in Amherstburg
People in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon.
Realtor Brad Bondy said the balloon came all the way from Colorado, after arrangements were made to bring it here for some customer appreciation.
Bondy said the $1,500 raised from the event will go toward Amherstburg’s Miracle Baseball league.
The league got a new board of directors last month, which officials say ensures a 2022 season.
Meanwhile the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in Windsor is up and running.
Bondy told CTV News Saturday’s turnout was fantastic.
“Just to see those kids and those older folks, those younger folks playing baseball on a synthetic field, they hit home runs all the time it’s just something that makes you smile every day,” he said.
RE/MAX officials say the hot air balloon is one of the most widely recognized symbols in North America and has been around for over 40 years.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after pedestrian struck by carSaskatoon police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Saturday evening.
-
Sask. town faces 'substantial' flooding after Friday thunderstormA concentrated rainstorm Friday evening left some areas in Rosthern flooded.
-
T-Birds extend WHL final with 3-2 win over Oil KingsThe Seattle Thunderbirds are no strangers to erasing series deficits in the Western Hockey League playoffs this year. And they're doing their best to make the Edmonton Oil Kings nervous.
-
Pride-themed jerseys for youth after-school program help spark inclusive conversationsYouth participating in the Free Play for Kids after-school program will have special jerseys celebrating pride for June.
-
Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season openerThe Saskatchewan Roughriders defence proved to be in mid-season form and kicker Brett Lauther couldn’t miss.
-
B.C. man who sold $15 worth of fentanyl to undercover cop sent to federal prisonA B.C. man who sold $15 worth of fentanyl, which he claimed was methamphetamine, to an undercover police officer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
-
Fundraisers in Edmonton return to in-person events after pandemic pivotsAfter two years of online fundraisers and events, Edmontonians were excited to get out Saturday in-person and with friends for good causes.
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in midtown TorontoA woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Saturday night.
-