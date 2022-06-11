RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon takes flight in Amherstburg

People in Amherstburg took to the sky Saturday, riding aboard the famed RE/MAX Realty hot air balloon.

Realtor Brad Bondy said the balloon came all the way from Colorado, after arrangements were made to bring it here for some customer appreciation.

Bondy said the $1,500 raised from the event will go toward Amherstburg’s Miracle Baseball league.

The league got a new board of directors last month, which officials say ensures a 2022 season.

Meanwhile the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in Windsor is up and running.

Bondy told CTV News Saturday’s turnout was fantastic.

“Just to see those kids and those older folks, those younger folks playing baseball on a synthetic field, they hit home runs all the time it’s just something that makes you smile every day,” he said.

RE/MAX officials say the hot air balloon is one of the most widely recognized symbols in North America and has been around for over 40 years.