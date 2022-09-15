Reaction in the north to province's controversial LTC care plan

Seniors in the region are reacting to Wednesday's announcement that people in hospital awaiting placement in a long-term care home will be assigned to an open bed not of their choosing -- or pay $400 per day to remain at the hospital.

Some local seniors said they are shocked by Bill 7. Some said the possibility to have to move 150 kilometres away or go into debt is discouraging.

"Terrible choice," said senior Marquis Guimond.

"Why should we be relocated out of our town, more or less … and he makes the decision for us in Toronto? No."

Natrice Rese, a retired personal support worker, said families will be separated from their loved ones when they need them the most.

"Should they be sent three hours down the road, to the nearest place, so that they don't have any support from their family or anyone that they know," Rese said.

Jo Campbell, chair of Timmins' Golden Manor, said while the home is nearing full capacity, seniors shouldn't be punished for wanting to stay closer to home.

"Our seniors have built these communities," Campbell said.

"To treat our seniors as baggage, where they're going to be sent someplace far away from their family to do this, I find it appalling that no discussion was taken place at any public forum."

New Democrat France Gelinas, MPP for Nickel Belt, said the legislation is "cruel."

"What kind of a society does that to frail, elderly people?" she said.

"How come we have no heart anymore? It's just cruel, it's just inhumane."

Campbell and Gelinas said they worry the move will be devastating for people's mental health and that the Ford government should have focused on home-care and getting more healthcare workers in the system.

"It will be deadly, there's no other way to describe it," Gelinas said of the bill.

"The people who will move out of town, without their family, without their support."

"I think Mister Ford needs to really think about what he is doing," added Rese.

In a statement, North Bay Health Centre said the bill will ease crowding in hospitals.

"The implementation of Bill 7 will improve patient flow, increasing patient access to the specialized acute care our hospital provides," the statement said.

"This short-term strategy will improve the utilization of existing beds in long-term care while also easing pressures on our emergency department and surgical backlogs."