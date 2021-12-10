Reaction to new COVID-19 measures in Sudbury & districts

As COVID-19 cases remain stubbornly high, residents are getting ready for tighter restrictions in Greater Sudbury beginning Dec. 15.

From getting a pedicure to cutting your hair, several non-essential activities will need proof of vaccination to get service in the area covered by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

“Truly I wasn’t surprised -- we saw the numbers climbing," said Dawn Zyma, spa manager at Talk of the Town.

"We knew they were going to have to do something. I’m actually pleasantly surprised that they’re not shutting us down. This would be a terrible time to have a closure for any small business."

But Zyma said the lack of communication from health officials has been frustrating.

“Just definitely more clarification for businesses on exactly what and when they want us to you know proceed with the protocols in place,” she said.

For example, what is the difference between capacity and gathering limits? Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, medical officer of health, tried to provide some clarity.

“The social gathering limit is not the same thing as a capacity limit," Sutcliffe said.

"So if a restaurant has a capacity of, let's say 120 people, and they have 12 groups of 10 that go and sit at the tables, there they are absolutely respecting the social gathering limit as well as their capacity limit.”

Sutcliffe said she knows the restrictions will not be welcomed, but they are necessary. Many of them aren’t new, she added, just a return to measures that haven’t been in place since the summer.