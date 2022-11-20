Reactions to the Grey Cup Halftime Show

Country musicians Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Ontario’s Josh Ross performed at the Grey Cup Halftime Show on Sunday.

Here are some reactions from football fans.

Trying to be a good Canadian and stick through the Grey Cup, but oh my goodness that halftime show music is just so bad to my ears.

Don’t mind country music but the Grey Cup halftime show not doing it for me. Not exactly pump up tunes.

One thing you can say about this Grey Cup halftime show is that it is certainly happening

— t o m s e n s �� (@TomSENS) November 21, 2022

No, I wasn't entertained by the Grey Cup Halftime show. I am not in the target demographic of those artists.



I appreciate the live mics tho.

@tylerhubbard killing the Grey Cup halftime show and rocking the Canadian Tuxedo is a bonus

Sorry to be negative but that Grey Cup halftime show was terrible. Snooze fest. #GreyCup109

Seems like there is no auto tune in the Grey Cup halftime show. Excellent to see a real performance. Love it!

My opinion on this year's Grey Cup halftime show: I probably would have appreciated it more if I knew who these country stars were. I respect the performers, but some bigger-name acts would have been better. #GreyCup #GreyCup109

This Grey Cup halftime show is nothing short of adorable. Love it.

Grey Cup halftime show is so bad I can't stop watching

The Grey Cup Halftime Show: not country music, not rap, but a secret third thing

This Grey Cup Halftime show feels longer than the car trip across Saskatchewan.