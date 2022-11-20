Reactions to the Grey Cup Halftime Show
Country musicians Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Ontario’s Josh Ross performed at the Grey Cup Halftime Show on Sunday.
Here are some reactions from football fans.
Trying to be a good Canadian and stick through the Grey Cup, but oh my goodness that halftime show music is just so bad to my ears.— roboros (@roboros) November 21, 2022
Don’t mind country music but the Grey Cup halftime show not doing it for me. Not exactly pump up tunes.— Garry Kroeger (@kroogs68) November 21, 2022
One thing you can say about this Grey Cup halftime show is that it is certainly happening— t o m s e n s �� (@TomSENS) November 21, 2022
No, I wasn't entertained by the Grey Cup Halftime show. I am not in the target demographic of those artists.
I appreciate the live mics tho.
@tylerhubbard killing the Grey Cup halftime show and rocking the Canadian Tuxedo is a bonus— Barilla The Gorilla (@BarillaGorilla) November 21, 2022
Sorry to be negative but that Grey Cup halftime show was terrible. Snooze fest. #GreyCup109— Jason Uretsky (@RealJuretsky) November 21, 2022
Seems like there is no auto tune in the Grey Cup halftime show. Excellent to see a real performance. Love it!— Sean Oliver (@seano3ca) November 21, 2022
My opinion on this year's Grey Cup halftime show: I probably would have appreciated it more if I knew who these country stars were. I respect the performers, but some bigger-name acts would have been better. #GreyCup #GreyCup109— Simcha Genesove (@SimchaG) November 21, 2022
This Grey Cup halftime show is nothing short of adorable. Love it.— Corey Pieper �� (@Geostrophic) November 21, 2022
Grey Cup halftime show is so bad I can't stop watching— Uncle Don (@BWeezytheDon) November 21, 2022
The Grey Cup Halftime Show: not country music, not rap, but a secret third thing— Prairie Dean Stanton (@BazookaJoe204) November 21, 2022
This Grey Cup Halftime show feels longer than the car trip across Saskatchewan.— Tom (@thomasjohnd) November 21, 2022 The Grey Cup halftime show: Unfortunate. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) November 21, 2022