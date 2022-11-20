iHeartRadio

Reactions to the Grey Cup Halftime Show


Jordan Davis at the Grey Cup Halftime Show. (Brendan Ellis / CTV News)

Country musicians Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Ontario’s Josh Ross performed at the Grey Cup Halftime Show on Sunday.

Here are some reactions from football fans.

Trying to be a good Canadian and stick through the Grey Cup, but oh my goodness that halftime show music is just so bad to my ears.

— roboros (@roboros) November 21, 2022

Don’t mind country music but the Grey Cup halftime show not doing it for me. Not exactly pump up tunes.

— Garry Kroeger (@kroogs68) November 21, 2022  

One thing you can say about this Grey Cup halftime show is that it is certainly happening

— t o m s e n s �� (@TomSENS) November 21, 2022

No, I wasn't entertained by the Grey Cup Halftime show. I am not in the target demographic of those artists.

I appreciate the live mics tho.

— Town (@ard_town) November 21, 2022

 

@tylerhubbard killing the Grey Cup halftime show and rocking the Canadian Tuxedo is a bonus

— Barilla The Gorilla (@BarillaGorilla) November 21, 2022  

Sorry to be negative but that Grey Cup halftime show was terrible. Snooze fest. #GreyCup109

— Jason Uretsky (@RealJuretsky) November 21, 2022

 

Seems like there is no auto tune in the Grey Cup halftime show. Excellent to see a real performance. Love it!

— Sean Oliver (@seano3ca) November 21, 2022  

My opinion on this year's Grey Cup halftime show: I probably would have appreciated it more if I knew who these country stars were. I respect the performers, but some bigger-name acts would have been better. #GreyCup #GreyCup109

— Simcha Genesove (@SimchaG) November 21, 2022

This Grey Cup halftime show is nothing short of adorable. Love it.

— Corey Pieper �� (@Geostrophic) November 21, 2022

 

Grey Cup halftime show is so bad I can't stop watching

— Uncle Don (@BWeezytheDon) November 21, 2022

 

The Grey Cup Halftime Show: not country music, not rap, but a secret third thing

— Prairie Dean Stanton (@BazookaJoe204) November 21, 2022

 

This Grey Cup Halftime show feels longer than the car trip across Saskatchewan.

— Tom (@thomasjohnd) November 21, 2022   The Grey Cup halftime show: Unfortunate. — Mike Hlas (@Hlas) November 21, 2022
