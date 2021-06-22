Read the victim impact statements from the families of Leslie Mahaffy and Kristen French

The parents of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy presented impassioned victim-impact statements at killer rapist Paul Bernardo's second parole hearing Tuesday.

Bernardo, who was denied parole, has been serving a life sentence for kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy in the early 1990s near St. Catharines, Ontario.

The full text of the victim impact statements from the French family and the Mahaffy family can be read below.

Victim Impact Statement from the Mahaffy Family by CTV News on Scribd

Victim Impact Statement from Donna and Doug French by CTV News on Scribd

Can't see the document? Click here.