iHeartRadio

Ready or not? Canadians apprehensive as parties brace for an election call

image.jpg
Behind the scenes, federal political parties are finalizing campaign plans in anticipation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calling an election this month. But, with the latest national modelling warning that the country may be on the verge of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Canadians and the opposition parties are expressing concerns about hitting the trail.
12