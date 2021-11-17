Ready to hit the hill? Snow Valley to open this weekend after big snow dump

A snowstorm that blasted Edmonton Tuesday will allow skiers and snowboarders to get on the hill this weekend.

Snow Valley Ski Club started making snow weeks ago, but mother nature helped.

On Wednesday night it was announced that the hill, just off of Whitemud Drive, will be open on Nov. 20.

"We can't wait to welcome the public back to the hill this Saturday…We couldn't be more stoked!!" Snow Valley staff wrote on Facebook.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required for anyone age 12 or older.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.