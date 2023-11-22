REAL board of directors submit resignations following city council vote

In a close 6 - 5 vote, Regina’s city council voted to remove the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.

“It is the 11 of us who are accountable to the public,” said Ward 3 coun. Andrew Stevens.

Stevens brought forward the motion following a nearly one-hour private session for “legal advice,” according to the councillor.

“I cannot go ahead with [REAL’s] current structure,” he added.

Councillor Stevens, Bresciani, LeBlanc, Nelson, Stadnichuk and Zachidniak voted in favor of the motion – while councillors Hawkins, Findura, Mancinelli, Mohl and Mayor Sandra Masters voted against.

Those who voted in favour cited a distrust of the organization following a financial review by accounting firm MNP which found REAL's current financial situation was unsustainable.

Adding the organization was over $17 million in debt.

“That showed us, and the public, what is going on,” said Ward 7 coun. Terina Nelson. “We need to dig deeper into this.”

It suggested further financial assistance from the city to ensure the organization doesn’t go under.

“My concern is its very hard for us to get information of how that operation is working,” said Ward 4 coun. Lori Bresciani.

“Council has approved all the debt REAL has,” Masters told reporters following the meeting.

Mancinelli believes council moved too fast in its decision.

“We already crashed tourism,” he said. “We’ve already impacted one of our assets in REAL with rash decisions.”

“Please slow down,” Mancinelli added.

Coun. Bob Hawkins has been council’s representative on the board for the past year.

“I have seen nothing to suggest we should have nothing but confidence in [the board],” he said prior to the vote.

According to a news release from the city, shortly after council's decision all voting members of REAL's Board of Directors submitted their resignation to the City of Regina.

“The City of Regina is confident in – and extends its appreciation to – the management and staff at REAL, as they continue to deliver essential day-to-day operations throughout this transition at the Board level,” the news release said.

CEO Tim Reid was not fired as part of the decision by council.

CTV News has reached out to REAL but have not received a response.

“[The board] are smart people and they were very passionate,” Masters said. “They understand the value of the association’s assets to the city.”

“We get to host things because of that interconnected facility,” she added.

Reid will report directly to council in the interim while administration assumes directorship.

Administration will also begin the process of naming a new board of directors which will need council approval.

City Manager Niki Anderson believes the city has the capacity to oversee operations.

“We’re not just a bunch of staff who are working slowly, in a bureaucratic way and are incapable of doing anything new or creative,” she added.

The motion also asked administration to bring forward a report on the future of REAL by the second quarter of next year.

That future could include the complete dissolving of REAL.