Real estate agent charged in connection with Mississauga sexual assault

Peel Regional Police have charged a real estate agent for allegedly sexually assaulting one person in Mississauga this month.

Police said an individual met with 33-year-old Rony Lazar to conduct a real estate meeting in the area of Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

During the meeting, Lazar allegedly sexually assaulted the individual. He was later arrested and is facing one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

In addition to being a real estate agent, police said Lazar, who is from Milton, also offers career and investment counselling services for prospective realtors in Mississauga.

His photo has been released as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.