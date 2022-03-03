Real estate prices up over 41 per cent since February 2021: LSTAR
The red-hot local real estate market continues to sizzle with no end in sight.
The MLS composite benchmark price now sits at $749,000 for the region. That's an increase of 41.2 per cent from this time last year according to latest figures from the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR).
LSTAR is also reporting 813 homes traded hands in February, just eight shy of the local record set in 2021.
“This was the February with the highest number of new listings in the history of LSTAR, but also the one with the lowest housing inventory and the lowermost number of active listings at month-end,” says Randy Pawlowski, LSTAR president in a statement.
There were 1,021 new listings on the market last month, but only 408 were still active as of Monday, highlighting the imbalance between supply and demand.
The overall average price across London and St. Thomas was $825,221 in February.
In February, 572 single-family homes, 127 condo townhouses, and 75 apartments were sold.
“In such conditions, average prices and benchmark prices can’t go anywhere else, but up,” says Pawlowski.
-
Statue in a Halifax park pays tribute to Ukrainian historyTucked away in a corner of a park in downtown Halifax sits a sculpture some have never noticed.
-
Youth and parent charged following violent incident at Calgary McDonald'sA Calgary parent and a youth have both been charged with mischief in connection with an incident that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant that led to thousands in damages.
-
What Dr. Nathanson is monitoring as restrictions are liftedWith nearly all COVID-19 restrictions eased across Ontario this week, one doctor says there are a few things he'll be watching closely in the weeks to come.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wastewater sampling shows Omicron at its peakNew data from Algoma Public Health's wastewater sampling shows the viral concentration of COVID-19 reached its peak in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Public alert strategy used by Halifax police questioned after mall lockdownHalifax Regional Police are saying very little about their response to an armed robbery and pursuit that forced the lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre and several schools in the area on Tuesday.
-
Jim Wilson retires after 30 years at Orillia's Chevrolet Buick GMCJim Wilson is adjusting to retirement after selling his Chevrolet Buick GMC dealership in West Orillia.
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep risingPrice jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Pinawa Motel owner donating all money made in March to UkraineA Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
'It's uncalled for': Edmonton family has Ukrainian flag stolen from front yardAn Edmonton family trying to show solidarity with Ukraine was startled this morning when their flags had been stolen.