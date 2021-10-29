REAL expanding proof of vaccination to entire campus, other organizations implementing policies

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for anyone heading onto its campus.

The policy is effective Nov. 1 and is in line with an expanded list of City of Regina facilities implementing similar policies.

Children turning 12 will have a three month leeway window when they're exempt from the requirement, but after that will require full vaccination or a negative test.

Proof of vaccination will be checked upon entry at the Cooperators Centre main entrance. Staff will also roam the rest of the venues for random screening checks due to the size of Evraz Place.

“The Co-operators Centre is one of our busiest properties of course, and we will have vaccination checkers at the doors when people come to the facility," said Mark Rathwell with REAL.

Most major events planned for the REAL campus like Agribition and Regina Pats games already have proof of vaccination policies in place, per the provincial public health order.

The Saskatchewan Soccer Association and Saskatchewan Cheerleading Association are among a growing number of organizations in the province implementing vaccination or negative test policies for participants.

At a provincial update on Thursday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said it's an excellent tool in helping prevent spread at events big and small.

"It protects children, it protects their parents, families and coaches," Shahab said.

In a statement, Sask Sport said it assisted groups earlier in the pandemic with return-to-play plans required by the province, but noted the organization is not part of "creating additional public health requirements beyond those established by by the provincial government or public health officials."

City of Regina venues like the Lawson Aquatic Centre needing proof of vaccination or a negative test are what led some organizations to bring in their own policies for those eligible.

"We’re doing the best we can to keep our membership safe and keep swimming going for our athletes and for our coaches," said Shaelynn Thiessen with Saskatchewan Artistic Swimming.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority also announced Friday it will require proof of full vaccination or a negative test in its facilities, effective Nov. 8.