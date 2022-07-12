'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' member admits fraud
-
Island Health asks pregnant women to relocate off Salt Spring Island amid staffing shortageExpecting families are being asked to relocate off Salt Spring Island to other nearby communities amid a midwife shortage at the B.C. Gulf Island's only hospital.
-
New cruise route will take you from Toronto to New York CityTo avoid the chaos unraveling at Toronto Pearson Airport, travellers can opt to take a luxury boat ride to New York City instead.
-
Saskatoon under extreme heat warningEnvironment Canada has issued an extreme heat warning for the western half of Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon.
-
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of WindsorThe Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to ManitobaManitoba is set to see more electric vehicle charging stations pop up throughout the province the federal government announced on Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 infection before 2022 offers little protection against new variants, study findsVaccination or recovery from a COVID-19 infection prior to 2022 provides little or no protection from getting infected again in the Omicron era, a new study completed largely by Toronto researchers found.
-
$18,000 in counterfeit cash seized in KenoraA 28-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly tried to use counterfeit cash in the Kenora, Ont., area.
-
Investigation into fatal crane collapse in Kelowna 'well-advanced' but not complete: WorkSafeBCOne year after a crane collapsed at a Kelowna, B.C., construction site killing five workers, WorkSafeBC says a multi-pronged investigation is still ongoing.
-
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirmsSomeone in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for monkeypox, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.