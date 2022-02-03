Realistic-looking fake gun used to threaten driver in road rage incident: police

Police say a recent dispute between drivers in Port Moody took a scary turn when one produced what appeared to be a handgun.

The Port Moody Police Department said a man threatened a driver with what turned out to be a realistic-looking replica firearm in an incident just before noon on Wednesday.

Calling it a case of "road rage," police said in a statement the next day that the situation occurred on Clarke Road not far from Seaview Drive. They did not say what actions they believe led up to the alleged threat.

Officers called to the scene found an SUV thought to be connected to the incident at a busy Moody Centre shopping plaza. They arrested a man in his 20s, and claim a replica firearm was found at the scene.

The man has not been charged, so he has not been identified, but police say "various Criminal Code offences" are being considered as the investigation proceeds.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dash-cam video of the incident is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department.

While the gun turned out to be fake, it's unlikely those involved would have been able to tell from a distance.

"Replica firearms are typically indistinguishable from real firearms," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a statement about the man's arrest.

"Our front-line officers will always treat reports involving firearms as real until determined otherwise."