Reality check: Sask. driver caught watching 'Vanderpump Rules' handed $1,400 ticket

A woman was given a reality check on Thursday after she was caught watching a TV show while behind the wheel.

According to a tweet, the driver said she had a work emergency but couldn’t get her phone to connect, to which Cst. Mike Seal pointed out her Apple car play screen said “Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Episode 8.”

Since it was her second cell phone offence this year, the driver was handed a $1,400 fine and a seven day vehicle impoundment.

Driver watching video on her phone. Says she had a work emergency but couldn't get her phone to connect. I point out her Apple car play screen says "Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Episode 8" and I saw her watching a video. 1/2