'Really frustrating': Sask. residents still waiting for COVID-19 self-test kits to become available

While province is expecting a shipment of 2.6 million rapid antigen tests this week, many residents are still waiting to get their hands on the at-home kits.

Starting this week, government officials say more than 1.3 million free rapid self-test kits will be available for the general public to pick up at participating locations, including some fire halls, local chambers of commerce and SHA testing centres.

Once pick-up sites receive a shipment of tests, the location and pick-up times will be added to a list on the government website.

As of Tuesday at noon, no locations were listed.

However, one Regina mother is upset after she says the website originally indicated the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce would have test kits available for pickup Monday afternoon.

When Loreena Spilsted went to get her kit, a sign on the chamber doors said, “Rapid test kits are not yet available at this location.”

“It’s really frustrating,” Spilsted said.

“Everyone in our house is vaccinated except for our one son who’s under 12. You want to do what you can to make sure that you’re safe and you don’t want to go looking (for a rapid test kit) the day you need it.”

According to the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, it is expecting a shipment of rapid test kits; however, it does not know when.

Residents who are interested can email info@saskchamber.com to be notified when they arrive.

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce will also serve as a pick-up location.

However, the chamber CEO says he does not know how many test kits they will receive or when.

In Saskatoon and Regina, fire halls are not taking part in distributing at-home test kits, according to city officials.

Fire halls in both cities have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic due to safety reasons.

Officials are asking residents who are seeking self-test kits to not call or visit the fire stations.

CTV News reached out to the Ministry of Health for comment and clarity on the distribution of the at-home tests. We did not immediately hear back.

In a press release, the government says test availability will be based on the locations’ hours of operation and supply.

Kits will be limited to one per household and handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Another 360,000 tests will be provided to First Nations communities across the province, according to the Ministry of Health.

Schools will also receive a new supply of 720,000 tests. The remaining will go to congregate living facilities, healthcare workers and businesses registered with the SHA for a workplace surveillance program.

These self-test kits will not be accepted for the negative test requirement as part of Saskatchewan’s proof of vaccination or negative test result policy.