'Really go berserk': local Halloween displays pop up in Waterloo Region

A woman in Baden has created a Hansel and Grettle themed haunted home for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.

Gayle Asselstine builds a new haunted house each year at her home on Goldschmidt Crescent. The walkthrough this year takes visitors through her front hall lined with corn stalks and spooky figurines. The trail leads to her garage which is themed after the witches’ home in the story.

Asselstine said she has spent two months working on weeknights and weekends building large displays for it.

“I try to get the big builds done before Thanksgiving, so that I have time to clean up and decorate because I work full time and we have hockey," Asselstine said.

In 2021, the theme was a circus tent. Asselstine said she thinks of a new theme each Halloween.

“I work on a computer all the time in tech, which is great, and I love it, but this gets me away from my computer and I’d rather do this than watch TV," Asselstine said.

According to Asselstine, the neighbourhood kids check out the progress as she builds. She said it seems to help encourage trick-or-treaters to visit her street on Halloween night.

"I went through 20 boxes of chocolate by 8 p.m. last year," Asselstine said.

In Waterloo, witches, skulls and clowns can be seen spanning the front lawn of a home on the corner of Mary St. and John St. One of the owners of the home said he has been building the exhibit for 13 or 14 years.

"We are grossly immature. It's a lot of fun for us. We don't have any kids, but we have got a lot of lawn to fill. And there's nothing else you can do any time of year but for Halloween that allows you to really go berserk" David Towler said.

Towler has spent two full weekends working to build the display. He said it takes countless hours each year. It also carries an annual cost of between $400 to $500, at least.

"It’s a huge hole in our budget and there's always something you look at," Towler said.

In order to save money, Towler said he's learned to make a lot of the decorations.

Plus, after all this time, he doesn't want to let down his fans.

"We’ve got a ton of kids now, it's almost a command performance. If we don't do it, we're afraid of what might happen to us," Towler said.