'Really hit me hard': Former Riders CEO talks about cancer following death of Sask. MLA

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Jim Hopson said the news of Sask. MLA Derek Meyers’ death on Tuesday was something that hit him hard.

Meyers, who was 45, died following a battle with cancer.

In an interview with CTV Morning Live, Hopson said Meyers was someone he knew well.

“[The news] really hit me hard, I got to know Derek very well during my time with the Riders and we stayed friends, his mom and dad live a couple of doors from us,” Hopson said.

“I saw Derek not that long ago and I knew he was in a heck of a battle but he was a good guy and just 45-years-old, it’s just devastating,” Hopson said.

Cancer is a disease that Hopson and those close to him know all to well.

In April of 2021 Hopson was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer, something he said he hasn’t spoken much about.

“As I learned more about what was happening to me and what was happening with others I realized that colon cancer has really become a major killer of people,” Hopson said.

Hopson said he feels there is a stigma around colon cancer and not many people realize yet how common it is.

“If you start having issues make sure you get tested, especially if there’s a history in the family of the disease but even if not get checked get a colonoscopy that’s the best test.”

Hopson said some possible colon cancer symptoms people need to be aware of are diarrhea, constipation and an upset stomach.

“It sneaks up on you,” Hopson said. "The funny part was the day before my colonoscopy I was out cutting firewood at the lake and I felt great and when I woke up and I knew the doctor very well he was really devastated and he said. ‘Jim I have to tell you you’ve got stage four colon cancer’ and I thought ‘how could this happen’?” he said.

Hopson said he’s been very fortunate and is now two years into his battle after being told he had possibly a few months to live.

“The Allan Blair Cancer Clinic is phenomenal, I have not had a bad experience, I’ve had 37 chemo treatments, I’ve had two major surgeries and now I plan on being around for awhile.”

Hopson said if you think you have a problem, don’t be embarrassed and get yourself checked out.