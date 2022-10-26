'Really just equity': The summit in Winnipeg looking to improve Internet access for all

A summit taking place in Winnipeg this week is exploring how to improve Internet access for Indigenous people and those who live in rural and underserved communities.

The event, called the Indigenous Connectivity Summit, is aimed at bringing communities up to speed and closing the digital divide as more resources move online.

The summit brings together Indigenous leaders, community members, community network operators, Internet service providers, researchers and policymakers to try and find solutions to connect Indigenous communities to fast and affordable Internet.

“It’s a gathering of people who are working in the community network space to bring Internet connectivity to parts of the world who need it and are lacking, who are underserved or unserved completely,” said Joel Templeman, executive director of the Internet Society Manitoba Chapter, in an interview on Tuesday.

Templeman noted Internet connectivity is an issue in Manitoba, particularly for First Nations. He added that many First Nations are fly-in communities, which are satellite-fed using old technology.

“Their connections are very slow, very costly, and don’t have the bandwidth and support that they need for the whole community,” he said, adding that connectivity issues also exist in the province’s rural areas and even in parts of Winnipeg.

Templeman said that underserved communities have waited a long time for a solution to their Internet issues and they can’t wait any longer, especially with all the opportunities and resources that are moving online.

“This is really just equity. People need this connectivity,” he said.

The newly-formed Indigenous Connectivity Institute is leading this year’s summit which is co-hosted by Connect Humanity and the Internet Society. The summit includes a series of panels, discussions and workshops.

The Indigenous Connectivity Summit takes place from Oct. 24 to 28.