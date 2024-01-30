'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49

A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.

Krystal McKay officially received her $5 million cheque from Lotto 6/49 Tuesday afternoon.

She is the first millionaire lottery winner in Manitoba in 2024, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

“It was really overwhelming, exciting,” McKay said during a press conference.

The circumstances of the lottery win is special, as the ticket was a birthday gift from her partner Lawrence Campbell.

“She had been asking me for three weeks to get a ticket, but I never went and got one,” he said. “Then we drove by one, and I was like ‘Okay, I might as well go get you one right now.’”

Lawrence purchased McKay a Quick Pick ticket for the January 20 draw for $12. The winning numbers were 1,6,12, 27,45 and 49 on the classic draw, and the ticket was purchased at the Canco Gas Station on Isabel Street.

McKay said she plans to buy a home and take care of her family with her new windfall.