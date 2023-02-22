'Really wonderful home': Theatre star Roxie the rabbit finds forever home

Roxie the rabbit – who gained a following after performing in Manitoba Theatre for Young People's "The Velveteen Rabbit" – has finally found a home.

The one-year-old rabbit was found by a community organization in the fall and needed veterinary care. She was taken to the Grant Park Animal Hospital and had been living there ever since.

She was struggling finding a home, so the hospital staff decided to audition her for "The Velveteen Rabbit".

Despite the on-stage success, it was still hard to find a home for her, until now.

"Once the media picked up on the story that Roxie needed a home and the fact that she had become, sort of, a little bit of a celebrity here in Winnipeg, we got a lot of inquires about potential adoptions and we interviewed many people. (We) finally found a really wonderful home where she is now living," said Dr. Jonas Watson, the owner of the animal hospital.

Watson said even though all of the staff fell in love with Roxie, they are all so happy she was able to find her forever home.

Now that Roxie has found a home, Watson said another rabbit in their care is in need of a family.

Days after Roxie's adoption, Sandy was surrendered.

"We're trying our best to now find him a home too," said Watson.

He said Sandy is a very sweet rabbit and if anyone is interested in adopting him, they can call or email Grant Park Animal Hospital.

