Reasons why you need to pick up your dog's poop, as spring melt reveals mess

With weather in northeastern Ontario starting to look more like spring, it’s also revealing months of neglected dog waste.

Despite some misconceptions, officials in Timmins are reminding dog owners that pet waste does not melt along with the snow, nor is it a natural fertilizer.

City clerk Steph Palmateer said it's the law to pick up after your pups, one that comes with a $150 fine if you don't.

"It's certainly unsightly, people don't like seeing it. You certainly don't want this on your sidewalks and city streets," said Palmateer.

"With the weather getting nicer now, you're starting to see more people out, being active."

It’s a North America-wide topic that tends to get people talking on social media, although Palmateer said there haven’t been any formal complaints to act on.

If the issue is on city property, like streets and sidewalks, then he said complaints should go to animal control. Neglected waste on trails should go to the local conservation authority.

It's a tough law to enforce, city officials admit, so they tend to appeal to common decency and urge people to abide by the 'Stoop and Scoop' bylaw.

In an email, the Mattagami Region Conservation Authority (MRCA) told CTV News stray dog poop can harbour harmful parasites and bacteria that can make people and animals sick.

The MRCA also said any waste washed away during snowmelts or rainfall can affect water quality, contributing to algae growth that can lead to beaches being closed.

Timmins veterinarian Dr. Carla Mascioli said the parvovirus, which can be fatal to dogs, can be transmitted through their waste.

"Highly contagious, highly resistant to environmental temperatures," Dr. Mascioli said.

"It doesn't go away easily, so having a clean trail, as well as vaccinating your pet, is extremely important."